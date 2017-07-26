Power restored to much of Sedgwick Co.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Power remains out for over 300 people in Sedgwick County. According to Westar Energy, 347 customers are still without power.

The west Wichita power outage was due to a limb hitting a power line near Lewis and Elder.

—

According to Westar Energy’s website, over 1,500 people are without power in west Wichita.

Westar Energy estimates that the power will be restored at 5:45 p.m.

