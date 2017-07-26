New Clothes for Class – Wichita Children’s Home

Related Coverage Wichita Children’s Home in dire need of school supplies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Getting ready for the new school year can be stressful for kids. And it’s especially true for some students in the Wichita area. But you can help them out.

Hundreds of kids come through the doors at the Wichita Children’s Home every year with only the clothes on their back. It’s for that reason, KSN and the Wichita Police Department is teaming up in what’s called the New Clothes for Class drive.

Earlier this week, KSN told viewers how the children’s home is in dire need of school supplies and new clothes for more than 100 kids. After our story aired, many local organizations and residents reached out, asking how they could help.

Today, many of them dropped off donations, but we know Wichita can do even more.

Our goal is to collect enough clothes to send all of the children to their first day of school in their first new outfit.

The CEO says if that happens, it would be a dream come true.

So, how can you help with the New Clothes for Class drive?

Starting today, you can drop off any new outfits at the Wichita Children’s Home, any Wichita Police sub-station or the KSN studio.

Every bit counts here, so let’s make sure these kids go to school in style.

The Wichita Children’s Home offers the only emergency, temporary residential shelter for children in our community. To keep our doors open 24/7 for children ranging in age from birth to 22 years of age, WCH depends on donations from individuals like you.

If you would like to help by donating, check out their Wish List online here!

You can also donate cash in person or online.