Mixed feelings about new gun laws as fall semester nears

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kids are heading back to Wichita State University in just four weeks. And for many of them, it will be the first time they deal with concealed weapons on campus.

As of the first of the month, all state universities in Kansas must allow guns on campus, including Wichita State University.

“I don’t know that makes me feel uneasy,” said WSU student Dakota Cline.

“I’m not the type of guy to feel unsafe because other people are carrying guns,” said Robert Barnes, another student at WSU.

While students at Wichita State University have mixed reactions, some say their parents are even more worried about the policy. One Wichita dad won’t let his daughter attend Wichita State, or another state school, because of the gun policy.

“After I found out that the school got approval to carry conceal weapon as a student — allowed on school campus — I felt if the school can’t afford security, it’s not safe for students to carry weapons,” said Tin Lu, concerned Wichita father.

Lu said his daughter will attend community college because he feels that she will be safer on a small campus.

It’s still too early to know how many students are reconsidering a state school because of the new gun law, but the director of admissions at WSU wants to remind parents that every public place, not just colleges, are affected by it.

“We only have to think of this like we were going to a movie or any other public event,” said Director of Admissions Bobby Gandu. “The rules really aren’t any different from that compared to what we’re going to be experiencing on this campus.”

Because many students are enrolling from out-of-state, the admissions director said they will continue to educate everyone about the campus gun policy and safety precautions they should take.

