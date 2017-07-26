Man arrested for June 17 murder in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in north Wichita in June.

Jeremy Levy was taken into police custody and charged for first-degree murder.

Levy is suspected of shooting Erick Vazquez on June 17 in the 3000 block of E 13 Street and Hillside. Vazquez suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say the Vazquez’s body was found in a car and that the shooting was not a random act and could be gang-related.

