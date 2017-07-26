Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer could soon become governor of Kansas

Related Coverage Trump to nominate Gov. Brownback to serve as ambassador

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Sam Brownback has not yet announced his resignation from office and he still has to be confirmed by the Senate to take the ambassador position.

But, once Brownback is confirmed, Lieutenant Governor Jeff Colyer would become the 47th governor of Kansas.

The 57-year-old Kansan was born in Hays in 1960. He earned his undergraduate degree in economics from Georgetown University and obtained a medical doctorate from the University of Kansas, School of Medicine in 1982.

Colyer served as a White House Fellow under President Ronald Reagan and President Gearge H. W. Bush.

He also ran a medical practice in Overland Park starting in 1994.

In 2002 he unsuccessfully ran for state representative. He was elected in 2006 for the House and in 2008 he was elected to the state Senate.

He became Lieutenant Governor on January 10, 2011.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.