Trump to nominate Gov. Brownback to serve as ambassador

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

WASHINGTON (AP) -President Donald Trump will nominate Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback to serve as ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom.

If confirmed by the Senate, he’ll run the State Department’s Office of International Religious Freedom.

Brownback is a former U.S. senator and representative. The White House says he worked on the issue of religious freedom while in Washington.

Officials in Kansas expect Brownback to step down when he’s confirmed, but his office would not immediately discuss future plans Wednesday evening.

Melika Willoughby, Communications Director for Governor Sam Brownback, tweeted Wednesday that for now, Brownback is still Governor of Kansas and there will be a press conference tomorrow.

