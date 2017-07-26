Kansas Congressional delegation reacts to transgender ban

By Published:
Rep. Lynn Jenkins (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Two members of Kansas’ Congressional delegation say they disagree with President Donald Trump’s proposal to ban transgender people from serving in the military, although they agree the government shouldn’t pay for gender transition surgeries or hormone treatments.

U.S. Rep. Kevin Yoder and a spokesman for U.S. Rep. Lynn Jenkins, both Republicans, said in statements Wednesday that anyone who wants to serve in the military should be allowed to do so.

The two voted earlier this month in favor of an amendment prohibiting therapies or surgeries for transgender troops. The amendment failed. All of Kansas’ representatives voted for the amendment.

Republican Rep. Roger Marshall said Wednesday he supported Trump’s announcement because he trusted the country’s generals and Trump said he made the decision after consulting with those generals.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s