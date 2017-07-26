Kansas Congressional delegation reacts to transgender ban

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Two members of Kansas’ Congressional delegation say they disagree with President Donald Trump’s proposal to ban transgender people from serving in the military, although they agree the government shouldn’t pay for gender transition surgeries or hormone treatments.

U.S. Rep. Kevin Yoder and a spokesman for U.S. Rep. Lynn Jenkins, both Republicans, said in statements Wednesday that anyone who wants to serve in the military should be allowed to do so.

The two voted earlier this month in favor of an amendment prohibiting therapies or surgeries for transgender troops. The amendment failed. All of Kansas’ representatives voted for the amendment.

Republican Rep. Roger Marshall said Wednesday he supported Trump’s announcement because he trusted the country’s generals and Trump said he made the decision after consulting with those generals.