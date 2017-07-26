Help send Wichita Children’s Home kids to school in new clothes

Related Coverage Wichita Children’s Home in dire need of school supplies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Hundreds of Wichita kids need your help before they go back to school in August.

The Wichita Children’s Home serves more than 1,200 kids ranging from infants to 22 year old’s each year. A majority of the children are taken to the shelter with only the clothes on their back. It’s for that reason, KSN is holding what’s called the “New Clothes for Class” drive.

Earlier this week, KSN told viewers how the children’s home is in dire need of school supplies and new clothes for the more than 100 kids who are currently at the home. After the KSN story aired, many local organizations and residents reached out, asking how they could help. On Wednesday, many people dropped off donations including Paul Attwater with Morgan Stanley and Drew Pelz with Leadfoot Express.

Both men said their organizations are moved by what the Wichita Children’s home does for the kids in the City of Wichita.

“This just seemed like a natural fit and the timing was special,” said Paul Attwater. “Getting those kids starting on the right foot makes a big difference.”

“It’s important to know and bring awareness to the needs of our community and if we can join together and take care of our community with these local organizations it provides a brighter future for all of our kids and now we get to provide that to maybe some folks who don’t have the same means that we are able to provide for our own kids,” said Drew Pelz.

Attwater donated a number of school supplies, book-bags and clothes to the home. His business has also pledged $500 to the home so kids can go to the store and pick out their own clothes for the first day of school.

“I think it’s one of those things, confidence goes a long ways when you are in school or whether it’s whatever you do. You know, dress for success, whether it’s a nice backpack or some clothes and also just having the right notebook or the right lunch pale you never know,” he said.

Leadfoot Express donated $2,000 to the Wichita Children’s Home as a sign of the organizations commitment to the kids.

“There are lots of needs out there that nobody really is aware of until you start searching for it, so just to keep people aware and hopefully bring awareness to the Wichita Children’s Home is a very key and important topic in our business and our employees back that,” Pelz said.

Another donor on Wednesday included Mia, 8, and her grandmother.

“We got backpacks and school items to help people who don’t have anything,” said Mia.

Mia told KSN she wanted to help other kids have a great school year.

“I want to help them because if they don’t have any school items they can’t really do anything,” she said.

KSN’s goal is to collect enough clothes to send all of the kids at the Wichita Children’s home to their first day of school in a new outfit. The Wichita Children’s Home CEO said it would be a dream come true.

“When people respond to their needs what that does is it resonates with that child that someone cares about me that I have worth, that I am meaningful to someone and a lot of times our youth don’t feel loved if they have experienced abuse, neglect or homelessness,” said CEO Debbie Kennedy.

If you’d like to help in the effort, please drop off any new outfits to the Wichita Children’s Home or the KSN studio during regular business our.

If you would like to help by donating, check out their Wish List online here!

You can also donate cash in person or online.