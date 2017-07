HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – A Hays lifeguard was recognized tonight for saving a young girl from drowning.

On July 19 Morgan Mathews pulled the unconscious girl from the pool and started CPR. He was able revive her and she lived.

Wednesday night, Mathews was honored by the city and the young girl and her family were there to thank him.

