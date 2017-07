WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An early morning fire has destroyed a playground at Enders Elementary School near 30th and Osage. Around 5:30 a.m., fire crews were called out to a report of a fire and arrived to the playground fully engulfed.

Currently investigators are looking into the cause of the blaze. More information is expected to be released later this morning. In January, a fire on the Adams Elementary School playground near 10th and Oliver, caused around $20,000 of

damage.