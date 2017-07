WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita rescue crews are on the scene of a reported fall in north Wichita Wednesday morning.

Rescuers are reportedly having problems getting the victim out of the building at this time due to the location of the victim.

Crews are on the scene of a Purina elevator at 18th and Topeka in north Wichita.

KSN has a crew on the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.

LOCATION