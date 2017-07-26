AT&T outage affecting Kansans

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you are having trouble receiving or making phone calls, it may not be your phone but your provider, according to many who are reporting to internet services that monitor networks.

Downdetector.com is reporting a widespread AT&T outage covering the midwest, including Kansas, Missouri, parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas with many commenting that service is out in many Kansas communities, including Wichita for some.

According to one website that tracks outages, the service has had an increase in outage reports since approximately 7:30 a.m.

AT&T said they are aware of an issue affecting their customers Tuesday morning.

Senior Public Relations Manager Christ Lester told KSNT News they are aware of an issue in the Topeka area. The issue is affecting customers’ ability to make voice calls.

Lester said they are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

