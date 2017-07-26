An emotional day five of the NBC World Series

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On the fifth day of the NBC World Series, two teams punched their ticket to the first week semifinals, while several other teams played their final game of the NBC World Series.

The Mulvane Patriots and Austin (TX) Shockers both wrapped up pool play with perfect 3-0 records. Unfortunately for teams like 316 Elite and the Valley Center Mud Daubers, their time at this year’s NBC World Series has come to an end. But a big congratulations to all the teams participating this week and next!

