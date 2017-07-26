7 charged with felony murder in Kansas woman’s death

PAOLA, Kan. (AP) – Prosecutors have charged seven people with felony murder after they say a woman was intentionally hit by a car in a drug-related death.

The Kansas City Star reports 23-year-old Heather Briggs, of Baldwin City, Kansas, died early Friday on a road 2 miles west of Paola.

Police found her body underneath the vehicle.

Prosecutors say Briggs was run over during a felony drug deal involving the distribution of methamphetamine.

The suspected driver, 21-year-old Nichole Razo, of Parker, was charged Tuesday with first-degree felony murder.

Six people – two from Paola and four from Osawatomie – were charged Wednesday with the same crime. They are each being held in Miami County on $1 million bond.

