Security footage shows person of interest in deadly hit-and-run

Cops are asking for your help in identifying the man in this security footage. Please call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111 if you have any information.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police still need help finding the person responsible for hitting and killing a man on a bike.

It happened Saturday afternoon in the 2100 block of S. Broadway.

Take a look at the security footage KSN obtained from a business in the area of where the crash happened.

Police say the man seen in the video is a person of interest in the case.

If you know anything about this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.

