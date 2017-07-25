Rockford Township works to find solution to troublesome roads

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kansas (KSNW) – Residents in one township are concerned about the condition of the roads.

Those bad roads are in the Rockford Township, that’s in far southeastern Sedgwick County, on the Butler County line.

Dana Milby has lived in the Rockford Township for 14 years.

Over the years, she says she has seen the roads in the area get worse and worse.

“The roads were deteriorating mostly because they just haven’t been maintained so the roads have been neglected for years which has led to the deterioration and then the rains didn’t help at all,” said Milby.

Milby says the township took notice.

They came out last week and laid down some crushed concrete on the roads that were in the worst shape.

What Milby found in that material, she says, didn’t make things any better.

“That material was the concrete with the heavy wire in it and that was the material that they put down to improve our roads,” said Milby.

So Milby and more than 30 other residents of the township took their frustrations to the township.

Township Trustee Dwight Williams admits the crushed concrete wasn’t the best solution.

“That was my fault the guys didn’t get that cleaned, we laid about 90 ton of rock in one day and we really had too much material and not taking care of that,” said Williams.

Williams says the road issues stem from more than 25 years of laying sand on clay roads, well before he was the trustee of the township.

He says solutions won’t come cheap.

“If we were to rock all of the roads, right now, the 42 miles we take care of, it would cost $146 thousand, we don’t have that,” said Williams.

Residents, like Milby, are hopeful a solution comes sooner, rather than later.

“We just need some help out here, we need to make some hard decisions to get our roads taken care of,” said Milby.

The meeting wrapped up just before 10 o’clock.

The township decided to begin the process of entering into an intergovernmental agreement with Sedgwick County.

Sedgwick County Commissioner Jim Howell says it was a long process getting to this point.

Howell says if all goes as planned, the township could have a revenue stream to begin making road repairs by the end of the year.