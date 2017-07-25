Orange barrels invade streets near WSU’s Innovation Campus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – More construction is expected near Wichita State University’s Innovation Campus in the upcoming weeks.

Wichita traffic engineers expect traffic to greatly increase near Innovation Campus once it’s fully developed, therefore the city is pumping about $4 million into street and sidewalk improvements around the area.

Right now, construction crews are working on the intersection of 21st Street N and Oliver.

“It’s pretty chaotic,” said driver Jacob Perez.

“Rush hour you are probably stopped at this light for a good 5 to 10 minutes before you’re even able to get anywhere. You are stuck at least a mile or two down the road sometimes. It gets really bad,” said driver Cassia Campos.

Before the traffic situation can get any better, city traffic engineers told KSN it will likely get worse. Construction on 17th Street from Hillside to Oliver is slated to begin in August. In addition, construction on Oliver from 17th to 21st Street will begin in September.

The improvements to the area include:

New traffic signals, brick crosswalks, and connections to existing sidewalks

Dual left turn lanes on all approaches

Dedicated right turn lanes on all approaches

Installation of 10-foot wide multi-use path on the west side of Oliver and south of 21st Street North

Drivers told KSN they think the improvements will help traffic flow in the area.

“After it’s done it’s beautiful. It’s nice. It’s a lot easier to drive on. It definitely is a lot better,” Campos said.

“I’m glad it’s getting done over here,” Perez said.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.