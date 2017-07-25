Mulvane flood victims get help from Topeka

MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) – Tuesday a youth group from Topeka joined contractors to help fix homes that were damaged in the Mulvane floods last year. The director of the Mulvane Chamber said the list to get help is long and the process is even longer.

“It’s been almost a year and we’re still going down the list,” explained director Melissa Houston. “A lot of people forgot about the floods but the people that are still living with the damage can’t forget that easily.”

Great Plains United Methodist has worked on a number of homes that suffered from the flood damage but Tuesday they brought a few extra hands.

“This is our first times working on a house,” said teenagers, Maecy Tuck and Jocob Hamon. “We’ve messed up on a couple measurements but we’re trying.”

Tuck and Hamon drove from Topeka Tuesday and they said it was their group leader Dawn, who informed them of the need.

“We would want someone to help us,” said Tuck. “I mean, it’s been a long time since the flood but this house still needs work.”

Contractors were busy at work in the basement, replacing sheet rock and taking measurements in a space that was once filled with water.

“They’ve been living without their basements, without sheet rock, some are without AC right now and some are without drinkable water,” explained Houston.

This is the third house that the group has worked on and members said they are ready to volunteer their time for the next.

“It’s awesome to see people give back,” said Houston. “Another great resource has been Mulvane Long Term Recovery, they’ve helped 131 homes so far.”

Houston says they are almost to the end of a long road with only 19 more homes to go but asks that the community help her with the last stretch.

“We have a long list of supplies that would help folks out here,” said Houston.

If you are interested in participating in Mulvane’s restoration process email: Htapley@greatplainsumc.org.

