KSN Threat Tracker for Tuesday, July 25, 2017

By Published: Updated:

7:00AM Your KSN Custom Forecast is hot, fresh and ready at ksn.com/weather

6:30AM My pool forecast today has been re-labeled “Human Soup” by @KatieTaubeKSN Oddly enough… Today It’s kind of appropriate! – LS

5:00AM  We are off to another very warm and steamy start today with temps early on in the upper 70s and rapidly climbing into the 90s by lunch time… Loads of sun, once again this afternoon and breezy S winds will bring us up into the upper 90s and even the triple digits once again! That annoying heat index is back and it will be pushing the feels like temps into the 105 and beyond range! Take your heat precautions and please bring in the pets today!!

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s