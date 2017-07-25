Kids celebrate last day of camp, WPD joins in the fun

By Published: Updated:
Kids enjoy the festivities during the last day of camp party in Wichita Tuesday. Some WPD officers also joined in on the fun. Photo courtesy KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It was the last day of camp for some Wichita kids so some police officers stopped by to chat and join in on the fun.

Plainview Activity Camp is a program sponsored by the parks and recreation department. This is the seventeenth year for the free camp that takes the kids out of their neighborhood.

The kids get to go swimming, see movies, and they even visited Exploration Place. And the police say they get as much out of it as the kids.

“I really enjoy getting out of uniform, I get to interact with the kids, we play dodgeball, kickball, go swimming,” said WPD Officer Nick Long. “It’s a fun way to meet the kids, get to know them so when I do have to come out on calls, maybe an unfortunate situation, I have that bond and rapport with them, to maybe make them feel a little more comfortable.”

Pizza and soda were on the menu for the party, and each kid received a special gift to take with them.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s