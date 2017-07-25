Kids celebrate last day of camp, WPD joins in the fun

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It was the last day of camp for some Wichita kids so some police officers stopped by to chat and join in on the fun.

Plainview Activity Camp is a program sponsored by the parks and recreation department. This is the seventeenth year for the free camp that takes the kids out of their neighborhood.

The kids get to go swimming, see movies, and they even visited Exploration Place. And the police say they get as much out of it as the kids.

“I really enjoy getting out of uniform, I get to interact with the kids, we play dodgeball, kickball, go swimming,” said WPD Officer Nick Long. “It’s a fun way to meet the kids, get to know them so when I do have to come out on calls, maybe an unfortunate situation, I have that bond and rapport with them, to maybe make them feel a little more comfortable.”

Pizza and soda were on the menu for the party, and each kid received a special gift to take with them.

