KDOT announces additional Kansas airport improvement projects

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — An additional 10 airports will receive funding assistance in fiscal year 2018 to repair or improve facilities from the Kansas Airport Improvement Program (KAIP), according to the Kansas Department of Transportation. Twenty-six airports were awarded assistance earlier this year.

“Aviation is a large part of the state’s economy, and airports are significant economic engines for that activity,” said Transportation Secretary Richard Carlson. “By providing this financial assistance, we help continue to build a strong economic tradition of aviation in Kansas.”

KAIP receives $5 million annually through the T-WORKS transportation program. KDOT’s Division of Aviation, which manages the program, received 130 applications for projects totaling $31.7 million.

“Aviation in Kansas accounts for $20.6 billion in total economic activity,” said Aviation Director Merrill Atwater. “The General Aviation segment, which is everything except military and commercial air carriers, accounts for over $9 billion of that total activity. We are proud to help keep Kansas aviation strong and assist these airports.”

KAIP requires airport sponsors to share the project costs by paying a minimum of 5 percent of the total project costs up to a maximum of 50 percent, depending on project category (of modernization, equipment, design and preservation).

The following is a list of the 10 airport improvement projects and the funding requested:

Baldwin City – Solar powered lighted windsock; $7,785

Kansas aviation activity accounts for $20.6 billion in economic impact. More than 700 aerospace and aviation companies operate in the state. About 92 percent of Kansas airports support flight training and more than 60 percent have aviation outreach programs. KDOT reports that aviation activity supports more than 91,000 jobs in Kansas.