WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas City Chiefs hit the field today in St. Joseph, Missouri for the start of training camp.

Key players like linebacker Derrick Johnson and tight end Travis Kelce were among those who participated on the first day of camp. More veterans will report on Thursday afternoon. For both the rookies and the veterans, the start of camp is a welcomed chance to increase the intensity level as the preseason draws closer and closer.