Junction City man dies in apartment fire

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Investigators with the Junction City Fire Department are investigating after a 37-year-old man was killed in an apartment fire.

The Junction City Fire Department reports it responded to the structure fire Monday morning at 11:53. The fire was within an apartment complex located at 1431 North Calhoun Street. When crews arrived they were able to locate and put out a fire inside a ground floor apartment.

While putting out the fire, a man was located inside the apartment. He was removed by firefighters and immediate medical care was provided. The victim was transported to Geary Community Hospital where he later died from his injuries. He was identified as Derrick Anthony Williams, of Junction City.

Officials say Williams’ cause of death is not known at this time pending an autopsy examination.

The fire damage was limited to the one apartment. Some smoke damage affected surrounding apartments.

The estimated amount of damage is $20,000.

Fire officials determined the fire was intentionally set within the kitchen of the apartment. At this time law enforcement is not seeking any suspects and no suspects are believed to be at large.

