In their own words: Area teens meet with Wichita Police

By Published: Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Earlier this year, Wichita Chief of Police Gordon Ramsay started working with youth in the area to make sure he and community members understood the challenges the teens face. KSN’s photojournalist, Raoul Cortez, sat in on Monday’s meeting and has their story, in their own words.

Chief Ramsey gathered us together a couple meetings ago and we are here today to listen to kids and teens in our communities and really understand what they’re going through so that we can create some sort of initiative or provide support,” said Ronn McMahon, President and CEO, Wichita YMCA. “We all know that we want our kids to be successful. We’re just trying to make that happen.”

“I think that a lot of adults — they kind of speak about gang violence and they say what they say but it’s kind of hard to relate because we are the ones that are dealing with it. It’s all in my generation,” said Nina Butler, student, Wichita East High School. “You hear from the youth and see their point of view and see their understanding of it.”

Officer Steve Jerrell, Wichita Police Department Patrol North was at the meeting as well.

“Some of these kids, you know, were talking about how someone followed them home from QuikTrip to turn their life around. We’re out on the street every day. All it takes sometimes is just one time to pull over and say, ‘Hey, how are you?’ ‘What are you doing this summer?’ So I hope that some members of our department can learn from that and take that extra second just to say ‘hi’.”

“The optimism is that we’re all here and we are all looking at,” said McMahon. “Can we fill some of those gaps and really provide the support kids need in today’s world.”

The group is still working out when their next meeting will be and what challenges the youth will want to address.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s