Have you ever thought about being a school bus driver?

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — The start of school is getting closer and closer. While kids are still enjoying their summer, school districts are working hard to fill positions before the year starts.

One position in particular is bus drivers.

“We’re looking to hire between eight and 10 bus drivers,” said Tony DiGregorio, transportation supervisor for Goddard Public Schools.

For the second time, the school district is holding “Try-It-Out” Days. If you’ve ever thought about being a school bus driver and wondered what it’s like to steer the yellow vehicle, this is a good opportunity.

Participants will get hands-on exposure to driving a bus and see if the job is a good fit for them. The school district will have bus driver trainers on site to answer any questions.

Last year, they had 32 possible candidates and hired nine. DiGregorio said he hopes to see the same success from this year’s event.

Derby will hold “Try-It-Out” Days Tuesday and Thursday, from 8-11 a.m. and 5-8 p.m. It will be held at the Panther Stadium, located at 801 E. Madison.

Qualities in a bus driver

Aside from getting the kids to school safe, bus drivers have to get them to school on time.

According to DiGregorio, punctuality is key.

The district is looking for applicants that make attendance a priority.

“It doesn’t work if the bus driver isn’t 100% committed to showing up,” DiGregorio said.

The district is also looking for applicants that have a nice appearance. They also want someone that can communicate effectively with parents and the kids.

“They’re the first person to see the child coming to school and the last person for the day,” said DiGregorio. “We always want to get the most friendly person to come up, ‘good morning, how are you?’ and vice versa.”

Other districts looking to fill bus driver positions

Some local school districts are turning to the “Try-It-Out” method, in addition to holding job fairs.

KSN spoke to a few local ones and they said it’s been helpful in filling some of their open bus driver positions. However, they’re still looking for drivers

Derby is looking to hire eight to nine bus drivers. Goddard is hoping to hire five to 10 bus driver, and the Wichita school district said they hire year-round but they’re almost close to filling all 100 spots.

Derby isn’t the only district holding “Try-It-Out” Days this week. Goddard is holding one Tuesday until 7 p.m. at Eisenhower High School, located at 1230 South 167th W. As for Wichita Public Schools, anyone interested in applying can do so online.