WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – After winning its NBC World Series opener on Sunday against Dallas, the Bat Cats convincingly won their second game at Lawrence Dumont Stadium with a 7-2 victory over Hattiesburg.

Great Bend quickly turned a 1-0 deficit into a 4-1 lead, and never looked back. The Bat Cats wrap up pool play on Thursday against Inland Empire, a team from California which is 1-1 in pool play.