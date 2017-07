WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – FC Wichita lost a heartbreaker over the weekend to Midland-Odessa FC, with the Sockers scoring a goal in the 90th minute to stun the home team and end a thrilling postseason run.

While the defeat was not how the boys in red wanted to end the year, they’re proud of what was accomplished this year. And they’re also proud of the support they’ve received all season long from the Wichita community.