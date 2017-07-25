Faneuil holds job fair Tuesday, seeks 400 employees

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – More than 100 people applied for a position at Faneuil during the company’s job fair Tuesday.

Faneuil is looking to fill 400 positions for a call center in Union Station.

Today, applicants went to the Kansas Workforce Center on North Amidon to drop off resumes and have initial face-to-face meetings. The jobs will pay $11.50 an hour and training will begin next month.

If you missed today’s job fair, you can still apply through the workforce center by visiting www.kansasworks.com or email workforce@ks.com. You can also go to the Wichita Workforce Center located at 2021 N. Amidon Avenue #1100 in Wichita.

