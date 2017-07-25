Faneuil holds job fair Tuesday, seeks 400 employees

By Published:
Courtesy Faneuil

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – More than 100 people applied for a position at Faneuil during the company’s job fair Tuesday.

Faneuil is looking to fill 400 positions for a call center in Union Station.

Today, applicants went to the Kansas Workforce Center on North Amidon to drop off resumes and have initial face-to-face meetings. The jobs will pay $11.50 an hour and training will begin next month.

If you missed today’s job fair, you can still apply through the workforce center by visiting www.kansasworks.com or email workforce@ks.com. You can also go to the Wichita Workforce Center located at 2021 N. Amidon Avenue #1100 in Wichita.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s