Dodge City PD looking for shooting suspect that left 2 injured

Xavier Maestas, 20, is wanted for attempted murder in the shootings of two men in Dodge City July 25. Photo Courtesy Dodge City Police Department

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Dodge City police officers are looking for a man in connection with the shooting of two men Sunday morning.

According to Dodge City Police Chief Drew Francis, officers were dispatched to a mobile home in the 200 block of E. McArtor Road. There the officers found two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police officers have identified 20-year-old Xavier Alejandro Maestas as a suspect in the shooting. An arrest warrant has been issued for Maestas for attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault, use of a deadly weapon, and criminal discharge of a firearm.

Officers say Maestas should not be approached if seen and should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have information on the location of Maestas please call Ford County Communications at 227-4646, the Dodge City Police Department at 225-8126, Crime Stoppers at 227-7867.

