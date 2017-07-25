Barbara Sinatra, widow of Frank Sinatra, passed away Tuesday

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KSNW) – Barbara Sinatra passed away Tuesday. She was 90 years old.

Sinatra was the fourth and final wife of entertainment legend, Frank Sinatra.

Before Sinatra, she was Barbara Blakely, a Wichita North High School graduate.

She went on to become a model and a showgirl and was even married to one of the Marx Brothers, Zeppo.

Sinatra died Tuesday of natural causes at her home in Rancho Mirage, California.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.