Barbara Sinatra, widow of Frank Sinatra, passed away Tuesday

Frank Sinatra, Barbara Sinatra
FILE - In this July 12, 1988 file photo Frank Sinatra and his wife Barbara appear at Milton Berle's 80th birthday party in Los Angeles. Barbara Sinatra, a prominent advocate and philanthropist for abused children, died Tuesday, July 25, 2017, of natural causes at her Rancho Mirage, California, home. She was 90. (AP Photo/File)

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KSNW) – Barbara Sinatra passed away Tuesday. She was 90 years old.

Sinatra was the fourth and final wife of entertainment legend, Frank Sinatra.

Before Sinatra, she was Barbara Blakely, a Wichita North High School graduate.

She went on to become a model and a showgirl and was even married to one of the Marx Brothers, Zeppo.

Sinatra died Tuesday of natural causes at her home in Rancho Mirage, California.

