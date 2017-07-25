3 arrested in connection to 3 stolen vehicles found Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Three people have been arrested in connection with three stolen vehicles that were discovered in north Wichita on Tuesday.

According to Trooper Chad Crittenden of the Kansas Highway Patrol, authorities responded to a home in the 4800 block of N. Hillside after a crash was reported around 7:30 a.m.

Crittenden said an eyewitness saw a person drive through a KDOT fence nearby and flee the scene toward the property. When authorities responded to the crash they found several stolen vehicles on the property.

Investigators from Arkansas City, El Dorado, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and Wichita Police Department are investigating the property and the stolen vehicles. This investigation is still underway.

Charges and booking information have not yet been released.

