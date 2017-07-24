Wichita State Women’s Basketball releases non-conference schedule

WICHITA, Kan. – First year Wichita State women’s head basketball coach Keitha Adams revealed her squad’s 2017-18 non-conference schedule Monday morning, highlighted with matchups against Big 12 foe Oklahoma State and SEC perennial power, Tennessee.

Nine home dates, five road trips and a neutral site Thanksgiving tournament make up this year’s slate. Season tickets are on sale now by calling the Shocker Ticket Office at 316-978-3267 or visiting GoShockers.com/PowerTickets.

“We’re very excited about this upcoming season,” Adams said. “Our non-conference schedule will bring some high caliber competition that will prepare us for the American Athletic Conference. I’m excited to work with our players in this inaugural season. I look forward to sharing this great game of basketball with Shocker fans in Charles Koch Arena.”

The Shockers open the season with a pair of exhibition contests in Charles Koch Arena vs. Oklahoma Baptist (Nov. 1) and Southwest Baptist (Nov. 4). The regular season officially begins with two straight road contests. Wichita State opens in Omaha, Neb., at Creighton on Nov. 10 before making the short trip down south to Stillwater, Okla., to face Oklahoma State on Nov. 14.

WSU hosts South Dakota on Nov. 18 before heading back out on the road. For the third time in the last four seasons, Wichita State will face off against SEC power, Tennessee. The Shockers are to visit Rocky Top on Nov. 20.

Wichita State is set to take part in a Thanksgiving tournament once again, this year in the UNM Thanksgiving Classic. The Shockers will join New Mexico (host), Illinois and UC Irvine in Albuquerque, N.M., from Nov. 24-26.

From there, WSU has three straight home games beginning with former Missouri Valley Conference foe, Missouri State on Nov. 29. The Shockers then host Western Illinois on Dec. 1 for the annual Schoolhouse Rocks with the Shocks game and Savannah State two days later on Dec. 3.

Western Illinois is one of three opponents WSU will face that participated in the 2016-17 NCAA Tournament joining Creighton and Tennessee.

For the second time in the span of just over a week, Wichita State and Missouri State will meet again on the hardwood, this time in Springfield, Mo., on Dec. 7.

Rounding out the home portion of the non-conference schedule is a home date vs. UMKC on Dec. 9 and then the Shocker Winter Classic on Dec. 15-16. The other participating teams in the Shocker Winter Classic include Alcorn State, Chicago State and Oral Roberts.

One last road trip wraps up out-of-conference play when Wichita State heads to South Dakota State on Dec. 20.

The Shockers’ inaugural American Athletic Conference schedule will be released at a later date.

The full schedule can be found here.