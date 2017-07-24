Wichita Children’s Home in dire need of school supplies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Children’s Home has put out a plea for school supply donations.

As the days of summer break wind down and the beginning of the 2017 school year draws near, many local families find themselves shopping for school supplies. It’s a similar situation for the employees at the Wichita Children’s Home.

“Getting these children ready for school is meaning that we have an opportunity to teach them your dreams can come true,” said Wichita Children’s Home CEO Debbie Kennedy.

The emergency shelter is home to more than 100 kids ranging from newborns to people in their early 20’s. Kennedy said all of the children have either been abused, neglected or abandoned.

“Anytime you hear a child has been placed in police protective custody they come here,” Kennedy said. “It’s heartbreaking.”

Kennedy said this time of year can add to the heartbreak. She said while many children are excited to start a new school year, many of the kids at the children’s home fear the beginning of school.

“Our children have a little bit more of a hesitation, ‘Am i going to fit in? Is this school going to like me? Am I going to be successful? Can my dreams even come true? Can I even believe that I can achieve anything?'” Kennedy said.

Kennedy said that’s where the school supplies come in. Right now, she said the home is in dire need of supplies like teen backpacks, pens, markers, folders, calculators, shoes and most of all new clothes. Kennedy said her wish is to send each kid to their first day of school wearing a new outfit.

“That’s important. You remember when you were young and you went to school and you had those new clothes and you didn’t know which one to choose? That’s what I want for our kids, to have that first outfit that is brand new to them because they don’t usually get it,” Kennedy said.

People can drop off school supplies to the Wichita Children’s Home Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Click here to view the Wichita Children’s Home wishlist.