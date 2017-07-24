Topeka man pleads guilty to operating sex trafficking business

Frank Boswell

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Topeka man who owned a Lawrence nightclub has pleaded guilty to a federal sex trafficking charge.

Frank Boswell, 43, pleaded guilty July 21 to one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion. In his plea, Boswell admitted he and co-defendants employed female commercial sex workers who served clients in Kansas and other states. Boswell used the Internet, cell phones, texting and social media to keep in touch with conspirators, track the movements of sex workers and advertise sexual services.

Boswell’s organization looked for women who needed money and a place to live wherever they found them to recruit as commercial sex workers. They targeted single mothers and women with drug problems. The conspirators used drugs well as the threat of violence to make the women compliant. The women turned the money they made over to Boswell and he paid for their rent, utilities and cell phones.

Sentencing is set for Oct. 23. Both parties have agreed to recommend a sentence of 51 to 63 months in federal prison.

