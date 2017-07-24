Stafford County crash leaves man in serious condition

STAFFORD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A crash of a semi-tractor trailer tanker has left a St. John man in serious condition. The accident occurred shortly after 2:45 p.m. Monday about two-and-one-half miles west of U.S. Highway 50 on NW 70 Avenue in Stafford County. That’s south-southwest of St. John, Kan.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a 2001 International Semi tractor pulling a tanker trailer was northbound on NW 70th Avenue when it left the roadway, entered the north ditch and rolled over. The 48-year-old driver of the truck was seriously injured and flown to a Wichita hospital for treatment.

Troopers say the driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

It’s not known what caused the truck to leave the highway.