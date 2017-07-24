Sonic manager in Eureka accused of stealing thousands

EUREKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a theft at the Eureka Sonic Drive-In.

Last Tuesday, the restaurant, through their accountant, had discovered many daily deposits had not been deposited over the course of approximately a one month period. The missing deposits totaled several thousand dollars.

Deputies learned a specific manager was responsible for the daily deposits on all of the dates in question. Based on the investigation, a search warrant was executed on Friday in the 300 block of S. Washington in Eureka.

Authorities said 29-year-old Danielle Michael was arrested and booked into the Greenwood County Jail on suspicion of multiple counts of theft and criminal deprivation of property. She was released on a $100,000 bond.

Anyone with information pertinent to this investigation is encouraged to contact the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office at 620-583-5568.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.