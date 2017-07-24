Pizza Hut delivery driver tased during robbery

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a Pizza Hut delivery driver was tased while delivering pizza Sunday afternoon. It happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Terrace.

Police said the 34-year-old victim was delivering pizza to a woman when he was approached by a suspect and tased in the neck. The suspect demanded money. The delivery driver was able to escape and received no serious injuries.

“The residence was a vacant residence, so more than likely this female was part of this corroborated plan,” said Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department.

The suspect is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall with a slender build. He was armed with a pink taser and had dreadlocks and stubble facial hair.

If you know anything about the crime, call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.

