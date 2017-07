WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One man is in critical condition after running into the back of a street sweeper with his motorcycle Sunday night. It happened about 9:40 p.m. on Eastbound Kellogg just West of the Seneca Exit.

Police say the incident happened when the driver of the motorcycle crashed into the back of a trailer attached to a dump truck. That truck was alerting traffic of the street sweeper in front of it. The driver and the only person on the motorcycle is in serious condition.