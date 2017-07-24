Man scheduled to be sentenced in Fort Riley bomb plot

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – A man who has admitted he tried to set off what he thought was a bomb outside an Army post in Kansas to aid the Islamic State group is facing sentencing.

John Booker Jr., of Topeka, is scheduled to be sentenced Monday in federal court in Kansas City, Kansas. He pleaded guilty in February to trying to arm what he thought was a 1,000-pound (450-kilogram) bomb outside Fort Riley, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) west of Topeka.

The plea agreement recommended a sentence of 30 years on one charge and 20 years on a second charged, to be served at the same time.

Booker plotted the bombing with two contacts who were confidential FBI sources. He acknowledged telling one of the sources that he wanted to kill Americans and participate in jihad.

