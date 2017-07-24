Local human trafficking prevention group calls for vigilance after Texas smuggling case

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – The Texas case of human smuggling where ten people have died, immediately got the attention of the WSU center for combating human trafficking.

“A lot of times people come here from other countries looking for opportunities or looking at that as a good option for them,” says Bailey Brackin, Assistant Director at the WSU center for combating human trafficking. “But once they get there, if they’ve trusted someone, they can be exploited.”

Brackin says the Texas case points to how quickly a tragedy can happen to foreign nationals looking for a way to the U.S. She also says those who get here can face many dangers.

“When someone knowingly paid someone to be brought across the border… but then that same person could exploit them once here either for more money or for labor or for sex,” says Brackin.

The WSU center for combating human trafficking tries to educate people about the fact human trafficking does happen in Kansas. And it can happen to those coming to the U.S. looking for a better life. Brackin says they offer counseling and life skills to people who are victims of trafficking. As for foreigners who are smuggled here, Brackin says some of them may eventually be deported. But, she says, for those that have been exploited, they need immediate help.

“Often when you are talking about a smuggling situation you are talking about someone who paid to cross the border or be safely delivered to another country seeking opportunity or fleeing something that was a danger in their home country,” says Brackin. “We certainly see foreign nationals that are victims in the Wichita area. We have served a number of them.”

Brackin also said her organization is focused on prevention of human trafficking, so they encourage people to see the signs. Some of the signs a person may be the victim of trafficking is someone who appears to be living in fear. Other signs include physical abuse.

Highway patrol spokesperson Chad Crittenden says the Texas tragedy can happen anywhere.

“Obviously, we have the interstate through Wichita (I-135) so we are always on the lookout for suspicious activity,” says Crittenden. “At our rest areas, if vehicles have been there more than half a day, we will check it out. A lot of our stuff we do is mainly on the traffic stops. You look at people and their mannerisms, the luggage, different things. Sometimes people don’t have stories that match.”

Crittenden says, after assessing any immediate dangers, if they would come across human trafficking or smuggling of foreign nationals they would work with U.S. Immigrations & Customs enforcement officials.

Brackin says if you see something, say something. It could help someone who is a victim.

“This is an issue for all of us. There are things that you can do in your daily life to fight exploitation,” says Brackin. “If ever you feel that someone is in immediate danger, always call 911.”

The national human trafficking resource center number is 888-373-7888.

The WSU center for combating human trafficking number is 316-978-5061.