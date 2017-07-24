Linkin Park releases statement about band member’s death

MESFIN FEKADU, The Associated Press Published:
Mike Shinoda, Chester Bennington
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2014 file photo, Chester Bennington poses in the press room at the 25th annual KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas in Inglewood, Calif. The Los Angeles County coroner says Bennington, who sold millions of albums with a unique mix of rock, hip-hop and rap, has died in his home near Los Angeles. He was 41. Coroner spokesman Brian Elias says they are investigating Bennington’s death as an apparent suicide but no additional details are available. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Linkin Park said their hearts are broken following the death of lead singer Chester Bennington, who died by hanging last week.

The rock band said Monday that the “shock waves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened.”

Bennington, who was 41, hanged himself from a bedroom door in his home near Los Angeles.

The band said Bennington “touched so many lives, maybe even more than you realized.”

Linkin Park had planned to launch a tour this week, but canceled it following Bennington’s death. Their hits include “In the End” and “Numb.”

