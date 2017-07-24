Jail employee arrested for marijuana in diaper

By Published: Updated:
Handcuffs (KSN File Photo)

LAWTON, Okla. (AP) – An employee of the Lawton jail has been arrested after police say they found marijuana in a diaper she carried into the jail.

The Lawton Constitution reports that the female employee of the Lawton Correctional Facility was arrested Saturday after other employees notified police that the woman had an odor of marijuana on her.

The woman’s name has not been released.

Lawton Police Officer Derrick Kuhlman said the woman handed officers a diaper that included a bag containing marijuana. Kuhlman said the diaper had been in the woman’s pants.

The woman was arrested on a complaint of bringing contraband into a jail.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s