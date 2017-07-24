Jail employee arrested for marijuana in diaper

LAWTON, Okla. (AP) – An employee of the Lawton jail has been arrested after police say they found marijuana in a diaper she carried into the jail.

The Lawton Constitution reports that the female employee of the Lawton Correctional Facility was arrested Saturday after other employees notified police that the woman had an odor of marijuana on her.

The woman’s name has not been released.

Lawton Police Officer Derrick Kuhlman said the woman handed officers a diaper that included a bag containing marijuana. Kuhlman said the diaper had been in the woman’s pants.

The woman was arrested on a complaint of bringing contraband into a jail.

