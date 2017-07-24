Crews respond to building fire in Maize

MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County and Wichita fire crews responded to a building fire Monday morning.

The fire broke out at the Reiloy USA plant, a plastics manufacturer, in the 12000 block of West 53rd Street.

Everyone in the building made it outside. The fire started in a dust collector. Damage is mostly limited to the collector.

The other issue was the heat. Fire crews rotated out often so they wouldn’t have problems from it.

