Caught on camera: Starbucks robbery brawl

KSEE-TV Published:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Dramatic video released by California’s Fresno Police Department shows a customer step in to stop a robbery at a Starbucks Thursday night.

Cregg Jerri, 58, was enjoying his Starbucks order and working on an iPad at 5:30 p.m. when a man holding a yellow bag and wearing a Transformers mask flashed by and headed to the register.

Police investigators say the man in the mask is 30-year-old Ryan Michael Flores, and what Flores didn’t realize is Jerri made up his mind. With a chair in hand, he planned to stop the robbery attempt.

Jerri hit Flores from behind and a fight ensued. Investigators say Jerri was stabbed in the neck during the struggle, but he managed to wrestle away the knife and stab Flores several times. Flores would flee the store and was later arrested by police.

“There’s probably not very many people in America who would do what Cregg Jerri did last night,” Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said. “It was incredibly heroic and the way most people would think that they would respond but may not have the courage to respond.”

Police officials said Jerri did need six staples in his neck to mend the stab wound he suffered, but he is resting and is expected to make a full recovery.

At last check, Flores was in critical, but stable condition. Once he exits the hospital, Fresno police said he’ll be heading straight to jail.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s