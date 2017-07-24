28,000 still without power after weekend storms move through Kansas City

By Published: Updated:
Lightning (KSN File Photo)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – More than 28,000 people in the Kansas City metro area remain without power after weekend storms brought down trees and power lines.

The Kansas City Star reports that more than 23,000 Kansas City Power & Light customers and more than 5,700 Independence Power & Light customers were without power as of Monday morning.

That number is still down considerably from the nearly 100,000 people across the metro area without electricity Sunday morning.

The utility will assess the remaining outages and manpower Monday to better estimate how quickly power can be restored. The utility says the storms brought 70 miles per hour winds and excessive lightning.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s