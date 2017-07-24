28,000 still without power after weekend storms move through Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – More than 28,000 people in the Kansas City metro area remain without power after weekend storms brought down trees and power lines.

The Kansas City Star reports that more than 23,000 Kansas City Power & Light customers and more than 5,700 Independence Power & Light customers were without power as of Monday morning.

That number is still down considerably from the nearly 100,000 people across the metro area without electricity Sunday morning.

The utility will assess the remaining outages and manpower Monday to better estimate how quickly power can be restored. The utility says the storms brought 70 miles per hour winds and excessive lightning.

