11-year-old Kansas boy killed by fireworks

MAYETTA, Kan. (KSNW) – A northeast Kansas sheriff says an 11-year-old boy died when fireworks he was experimenting with exploded.

Shortly before noon on Friday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Hoyt and Mayetta Fire Departments, and Jackson County EMS responded to 15530 150th Road in rural Mayetta.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office found the caller and victim, 11-year-old Colby Harris, dead. The sheriff’s office said investigators determined Colby was experimenting with fireworks and other “minor explosive devices” while he was left alone at home for a short time.

An autopsy was performed in Kansas City, and the manner of death was determined to be accidental. The preliminary cause of death is due to massive blood loss caused by shrapnel.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s Crime Scene Team was requested to assist with the incident.

