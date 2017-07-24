11-year-old Kansas boy killed by fireworks

By Published: Updated:
Colby Harris (Courtesy: Harris Family)

MAYETTA, Kan. (KSNW) – A northeast Kansas sheriff says an 11-year-old boy died when fireworks he was experimenting with exploded.

Shortly before noon on Friday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Hoyt and Mayetta Fire Departments, and Jackson County EMS responded to 15530 150th Road in rural Mayetta.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office found the caller and victim, 11-year-old Colby Harris, dead. The sheriff’s office said investigators determined Colby was experimenting with fireworks and other “minor explosive devices” while he was left alone at home for a short time.

An autopsy was performed in Kansas City, and the manner of death was determined to be accidental. The preliminary cause of death is due to massive blood loss caused by shrapnel.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s Crime Scene Team was requested to assist with the incident.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s