Thousands in Kansas City area lose power after storms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Thousands of people remain without power in the Kansas City area after severe thunderstorms moved through the area overnight.

The Kansas City Star reports utility officials believe the power outages will linger into Monday before everyone regains electricity. The storms that began Saturday generated winds gusts up to 70 mph that knocked down trees and power lines.

About 71,000 Kansas City Power & Light customers remained without power Sunday morning. At the height of the storm, 112,000 customers lost power.

Another 8,000 customers in Independence, Missouri are also without power, and nearly 14,000 in Kansas City, Kansas lacked power.