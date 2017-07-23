Royals beat White Sox 5-4, extending Chicago’s skid to 9

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Brandon Moss hit a game-ending double off Tyler Clippard that lifted the Kansas City Royals over the White Sox 5-4 Sunday, extending Chicago’s longest losing streak in four years to nine games.

Whit Merrifield, Jorge Bonifacio and Eric Hosmer hit consecutive home runs off Derek Holland in the fourth inning for a 3-0 lead, and Merrifield hit another solo shot in the eighth off Dan Jennings to tie the score at 4.

Mike Moustakas singled off Gregory Infante (0-1) leading off the ninth and pinch-runner Lorenzo Cain advanced on a wild pitch. Clippard relieved in his second appearance since he was acquired from the New York Yankees, and Moss doubled.

Kelvin Herrera (3-2) struck out two in a perfect ninth, extending the scoreless streak by the Royals bullpen to 18 innings over five games. Kansas City has won five straight following a skid of seven losses in eight games and went 6-4 on a homestand that included four walkoff wins.

