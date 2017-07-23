Man robbed at gunpoint in NE Wichita early Sunday morning

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man was robbed at gunpoint early Sunday morning in northeast Wichita. The robbery happened around 4:00 a.m.

According to authorities, a man armed with a handgun approached a 25-year-old man outside of the Conoco station on 21st and Woodlawn. The victim was then forced into his own vehicle and drove to a nearby apartment complex.

The suspect took several items from the vehicle and got into an awaiting vehicle at the apartment complex.

Authorities say they will release more information on the case Monday.

