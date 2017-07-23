Likely credit card scam targeting people in Cowley County

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Cowley County Emergency Communications department is warning people of a likely scam.

The department has taken several calls from people saying they have received text messages from Wells Fargo, requesting they call a phone number regarding a problem with their credit card.

Once the number is called, people are asked for their credit card information.

Cowley County Emergency Communications officers are recommending people do not call the phone number if you receive a text message like this. Credit card companies do not typically contact customers by text message or phone and ask that they provide their card numbers.

